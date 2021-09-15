The Philadelphia School District has asked outside agencies — including the Pennsylvania National Guard and Amazon — to help solve the city’s school bus crisis, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Wednesday.

Students in district, charter and private schools are missing class, arriving late or getting home hours after they’re supposed to as buses fail to show at all or come at irregular times. The district had braced for transportation problems, but the reality was worse than anticipated, officials have said.

Hite, at a news conference, said the district reached out to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Tuesday to explore the possibility of the National Guard stepping in to help drive vans or assist in other ways.

Though no commitments promised or decisions made, “they’re amenable to helping us solve the problem,” Hite said, adding that districts across the state and around the country are in the same bind. Massachusetts is also using its National Guard to address transportation issues.

Labor shortages are affecting the school system in myriad ways, including in a backup of trash pickup that has left overflowing dumpsters and piles of trash at many schools across the city. Hite said Amazon’s recent announcement that it was adding thousands of jobs could further affect the district and bus contractors’ ability to attract drivers.

Hite said he had also made a phone call to Amazon to ask “in what ways do they think they can be helpful to us, either from a logistics perspective” or in other ways.

The district has also doubled the amount it’s offering to families to transport their children in lieu of taking yellow bus service, paying $300 per month instead of $150. And it’s explored the idea of giving SEPTA fare cards to additional children and to adults who don’t have cars as a way to get more kids to school on time, Hite said.

New employees have been added to the district’s transportation call center, which operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., to help give families answers, said Hite, and the system is prioritizing the needs of students with special needs as it works through transportation requests.

“Our current workforce is doing everything they can do so that our students and schools receive the support they need,” Hite said.

The bus crisis has strained schools, affecting instruction and principals’ capacity to handle other issues, and families, some of whom have had children stranded or abruptly left on the street far from home, with no adults presents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.