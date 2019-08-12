New windows, daylight-controlled lights and ventilators pumping in outdoor air await the 3,600 students starting classes at Northeast High School next month.
The upgrades — intended both to improve learning and save energy — are part of a $23 million project at three Philadelphia schools, financed by the Philadelphia School District and launched in partnership with the Philadelphia Energy Authority. Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the renovations, which also took place at Strawberry Mansion and Saul high schools, are saving the district $375,000 a year in energy costs.
As the district evaluated its vast capital needs a few years back, “it wasn’t enough to just patch up those issues and move on. We needed to make smart decisions that would hopefully result in significant cost savings,” Hite said at a news conference Monday at Northeast, where he was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell L. Clarke in touting the renovations.
The district launched the pilot with the help of the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which over the last two years has invested $100 million in energy projects and created 1,000 jobs, said Emily Schapira, executive director of the authority. Among its projects is the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the city’s single largest energy-consuming building, which has cut its energy costs by 24 percent, Schapira said.
The Philadelphia School District is working with the energy authority to expand the renovations to “quite a few” more schools, Hite said Monday. It’s also working with the state Department of Education to start “the nation’s first solar program of study," Hite said. He said details of the three-year program for the district’s career and technical education students will be announced Friday.