Summer school is on again for the Philadelphia School District, with programming open to all students, not just those who struggle academically.

After years of offering only minimal summer classes, the district will spend up to $15 million to offer in-person programs for any student in grades 1 through 12, much as it did last summer, again by using federal recovery funds.

“We are once again making an investment and providing a robust summer program for our students,” Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Thursday at a news conference at Grover Washington Jr. Middle School in Olney.

Officials are planning to enroll about 9,500 students at 31 district sites, with more children enrolled at city-run sites. Student sign-ups opened Thursday.

The programs will run June 27 through July 28.

Mornings will be for academics taught by district educators, and afternoons will hold enrichment activities offered by other organizations.

“We want students to engage in fun activities, lessons and learning that are relevant to their everyday life and allow them to apply their learning concepts and skills in fun and safe environments,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, the district’s chief of academic supports.

In-person programming is available for students who will be in grades 1 through 8 in the fall; rising kindergarteners will be offered online lessons. There will be “summer bridge” programming for students entering eighth and ninth grade, to prepare them to apply for and enter high schools.

High schoolers will have a range of programs to choose from — from classes about entrepreneurship to opportunities for incoming 12th graders to take a class at the University of Pennsylvania. High school students who have failed courses will also have credit recovery options.

There will also be a newcomer academy for students learning English.

Students in grades 1 through 7 will have full days, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Eighth graders and high school students will have classes Monday through Thursday, 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals will be provided.

District teachers will run the academic portion of summer school. For the first time, the school system is offering bonuses for those teachers with 90% attendance or better. Hite said 1,800 teachers have already signed up to work summer school.