Philly schools will spend $20 million to provide free summer programs

The Philadelphia School District will spend $20 million to offer free summer programs to 15,000 students citywide.

Roughly 2,400 teachers will be needed to staff the programs, which are slated to begin June 26 and run for five or six weeks. The offerings encompass programs for children entering kindergarten to those in high school.

Officials said Wednesday that summer school, paid for with federal recovery funds, is crucial both to combatting learning loss and for student safety in a city beset by gun violence.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Reginald Streater, president of the Philadelphia school board, said at a news conference Wednesday at West Philadelphia High School.

Advertisement

“I absolutely believe that students who are actively engaged in learning and school-sponsored activities are less likely to be victims of or perpetrators of violence,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said.

Here’s information about the district’s programs and how to access them:

What’s going to be offered?

The district will have several kinds of programs, including

a virtual transition program for rising kindergarteners in-person opportunities for first through seventh graders for additional English and math skills, project-based learning, art, music and physical education extended school year programming for those eligible for special education services newcomer programs for English learners in first through 11th grade summer bridge programming for rising eighth and ninth graders to reinforce English and math skills and introduce career pathways credit recovery opportunities for students who have failed a course and need credits to stay on-track to graduation an entrepreneurship program for students in grades 10 through 12 and, new this year, a summer drumline program for students entering grades 6 through 12 who want to learn the basics of drumline percussion

The district, in partnership with the city and other organizations, is also offering work-based learning opportunities.

The programs will be offered at 100 sites around the city; most are half-day. Only air-conditioned spaces will be used.

Bus service will be provided for children enrolled in extended school year programs for students with special needs; students in other programs will receive SEPTA passes.

How do I register my child for the district’s summer programs?

Families can register their students online, or attend a registration event on April 25 at district headquarters, 440 N. Broad St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis; other than extended school year, which is federally mandated. Spots are not guaranteed.