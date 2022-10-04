Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced sweeping shifts to his leadership team Tuesday, saying the city school system needed significant, strategic change and accelerated improvement.

Watlington announced the creation of two deputy superintendent positions, and to fill them tapped Uri Monson, the current chief financial officer, and ShaVon Savage, a former Philadelphia principal and deputy chief of the district’s office of specialized services. Monson will serve as deputy superintendent of operations and Savage as deputy superintendent of academic services.

Also appointed were Alexandra Coppadge, formerly of Mastery Charter Schools, as chief of communications and customer service, Monique Braxton, a former television journalist, as deputy chief of communications and spokesperson, and Edwin Santana, a former teacher and community organizer, as director of community relations.

Each has ties to the city. Watlington said he heard loud and clear during his introduction to Philadelphia that the city and district want talented people working in schools, but “we don’t always have to go to California or North Carolina to find them.”

Watlington and the five leaders will focus their work in four broad areas that emerged during the superintendent’s listening and learning tour over his first 100 days: academics, facilities, communications and customer services.

There’s a “crisis of confidence” in the district because of its internal and external communication and engagement, Watlington said, which lacks consistency and transparency. And people have a tough time interacting with the district.

“Navigating the system is unbearable at times,” said Watlington.

On academics, Watlington said while the district has made incremental progress, it has miles to go. Overall, 36% of students meet state standards in reading, and just 21% do so in math. Watlington called student outcomes “unacceptable.”

“Too many of our students are not graduating with the skills and credentials they need to get good-paying jobs that provide life-changing opportunities and build generational wealth,” Watlington said at a news conference held at district headquarters Tuesday. He said the district would chart a course for “not a race to the bottom, but a race to the top.”

Watlington’s transition team is scheduled to present its findings to the school board Oct. 20, with recommended short- and long-term action steps in areas of student achievement, operations, cultivating an equitable and anti-racist culture, community engagement and communications, and school experience.

“We can expect transformational ideas coming from the transition team,” Watlington said.

Over 90 listening sessions and through hundreds of surveys, in sit-downs with students, teachers and everyone in between, Watlington said one theme echoed often was that “the children are not well,” he said.

“Gun violence and the effects of the pandemic are having a devastating impact on the city of Philadelphia, and we’ve heard that,” Watlington said. Kids are scared, and “some are afraid to go out in the neighborhood to play, some are afraid on their way to and from school.”

Watlington said he will never forget the face of a Roxborough High School mother after the shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, a Saul High student who played on the Roxborough football team, and wounded four others.

“The physical, emotional and mental well-being of our students is our No. 1 priority,” Watlington said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.