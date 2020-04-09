Some employees at the Philadelphia sheriff’s office are questioning a decision to require them to report to work this week despite previously being deemed nonessential workers.
Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said that some employees who were not required to work when the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of city government two weeks ago are being called in to the office at 100 S. Broad St.
“When you have nonessential personnel, when there is no work, they become essential when work comes in for them to do,” Bilal said. “And so they’re being called in to do their jobs.”
But one employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the workers do not have permission to speak to the press, painted a different picture, saying none of the work being done in the office this week needed to happen immediately.
“It’s all nonessential. ... Some employees are literally doing nothing,” the employee said. “There are people crying in HR. They were very upset, and now that SEPTA is shutting down Regional Rail [lines], it’s tough to get here."
Management has been aloof to the workers’ concerns about contracting coronavirus at work, the employee said.
“They were just all walking around today like everything was fine," the employee said Wednesday.
Bilal said many of her employees were happy to get the call to work.
“Most of them are happy to get out of the house, instead of sitting home doing nothing.” Bilal said. “You just have those few that feel as though they can get paid for doing nothing. And that’s what they want to continue to do.”
The office has provided gloves and hand sanitizer, but no masks, the employee said.
Eric Hill, who leads American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 159, which represents more than 30 workers in the office’s Real Estate Division, said he has heard complaints from members and is seeking a meeting with Bilal.
“There is a very high safety concern among employees in that division,” said Hill, the business agent for Local 159. “They too have families that they go home to, and there’s uncertainty about who you’re coming into contact with once you leave your home. There may be individuals who are asymptomatic and may be infectious to another human being.”
Bilal, an independently elected official sworn into office three months ago, oversees a unique office with limited duties that is a relic of the consolidation of the city and county of Philadelphia in 1854. Unlike other city departments, such as streets or public health, the Sheriff’s Office does not report to Mayor Jim Kenney.
The office’s functions have been limited by the pandemic. Fewer deputies are needed for courthouse security and inmate transfers because the court system is almost entirely shut down, and sheriff’s sales of tax-delinquent properties seized by the city have been postponed through May.
Bilal’s office has about 430 employees. More than 300 of them are deputies and, as law enforcement officers, were already deemed essential employees, she said.
The rest — including people who process paperwork sent to the office’s Real Estate Division by attorneys, handle human resources issues, payroll and other tasks — had been home. Some are working remotely. But others are now being called in to work staggered shifts, about two days per week, Bilal said.
On April 1, Undersheriff Sommer Miller sent the staff a memo, which noted that the city government on March 30 “determined that all city employees can be reassigned to necessary posts and required to work on-site if their position does not allow them to work from home.”
The memo also said employees who refuse on-site assignments “are subject to be disciplined.” Employees are allowed to use sick or vacation time if they do not want to report to their posts.