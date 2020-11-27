Philadelphia police reported several shootings on Thursday evening and early Friday morning, including one fatality.
A Hispanic man, about 30 years old, was shot in the back and neck at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the 1900 block of East Somerset Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and was listed in stable condition.
Earlier Thursday night, another shooting took place at 21st and West Westmoreland Streets at 8:45 p.m.. A 41-year-old Black man was shot in the left arm, left leg and stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and was listed in stable condition.
Shortly after midnight Friday, a man was shot and killed inside his home in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Police responded to the 5200 block of Catharine Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the 48-year-old man shot in the stomach. He later died at a hospital.
Separately, police reported a fatal automobile collision Friday afternoon.
A 25-year-old woman died in a car crash on the 1400 block of East Erie Avenue just after noon. She was driving westbound in a green Chrysler when she collided with another driver, a 55-year-old woman in a white Toyota who was attempting to make a left turn.
The 25-year-old died at the scene, and the 55-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital. Her condition is unknown.