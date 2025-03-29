Teenagers hospitalized following Saturday afternoon shooting in Philadelphia

Three teenage boys have been hospitalized following a shooting in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook/Stenton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The gunfire took place just after 5 p.m., police said. The victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old, is in critical condition, police said. The youngest, a 14-year-old boy, is in stable condition from a gunshot wound in his right thigh. A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition from a wound he received when a bullet grazed his face.

No motive was given for the shooting but the victims are being held as prisoners at the hospital. No weapons were recovered from the scene, which is now secured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.