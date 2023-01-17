Security officer shoots man near Philadelphia’s federal court house

Security staff shot a man who brandished “sharp-edged weapons” near the federal courthouse in Center City on Tuesday, federal officials said.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m., when a white van parked illegally next to the west side of the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at Seventh and Arch Streets in a spot reserved for courthouse personnel, said Robert Clark, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

A court security officer, contracted by the Marshals, approached a 40-year-old man in the vehicle, who got out and brandished two “sharp-edged” weapons, Clark said.

The security officer gave multiple verbal commands for the man to drop his weapon, according to Clark, but the suspect continued to make his way toward the officer.

Clark said the officer feared for his life and discharged his weapon multiple times.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and rushed to Thomas Jefferson University hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Federal officials did not say how many times he’d been shot.

The court security officer and the suspect haven’t been interviewed yet, Clark said.

Federal investigators and Philadelphia police had cordoned off a portion of the 700 block of Arch Street late Tuesday morning, gathering around a white van with all its doors open. What appeared to be a sharp object outside the vehicle’s passenger door was on the ground nearby.

Clark said the FBI would handle the investigation as an assault on a federal officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.