A 48-year-old man was shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, suffering bullet wounds in the head, back, and buttocks.
A second victim in the shooting, in the 6200 block of Harley Avenue, survived after he was hit once in each arm, Philadelphia police said. That man, aged 21, was driven to Jefferson Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
No weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests had been made last night, and the attack remains under investigation.