A man was shot in a domestic altercation Monday night outside a Courtyard by Marriot hotel just off City Avenue and a stray bullet struck the back of a bar inside the lobby, causing the bartender and patrons to run for cover, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the hotel at 4100 Presidential Blvd. and found a crime scene in the parking lot, but no victim. They learned that a man and woman inside the hotel were confronted by another man, who then went outside and got a gun, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The shooting happened in the parking lot. Police found out later that the victim, a 35-year-old man, drove himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in stable condition.

One of the five or six shots that were fired in the parking lot went inside the hotel lobby. The bartender heard the gunshots and led some customers to a safer position nearby, Small said. The bullet was found lodged in the wall behind the bar.

The suspect, whose identity was revealed to police, fled the scene in a white vehicle, Small said.