Man shot on SEPTA North Broad Station platform

A shooting on a SEPTA Regional Rail platform left a man wounded Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the North Broad Street stations at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. An unidentified man was hospitalized after being shot in the finger, according to CBS3.

No other injuries have been reported. It is unclear what let to the shooting. Police have not released information about the incident.

SEPTA bypassed the station for about 40 minutes Thursday morning before resuming service at about 8 a.m.

Through Sunday, there have been 2,216 shooting incidents across the city, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department. There have been at least 1,220 victims of gun violence, with at least 260 deaths, according to city data analyzed by the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.