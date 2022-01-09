Separate shooting incidents Saturday claimed the life of a 17-year-old in East Germantown and a 19-year-old in South Philadelphia and left another teenager in critical condition, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot four times near East Washington Lane and Gardenia Street, in East Germantown, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:21 p.m.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. another 17-year-old was shot one time in the back in the 2000 block of East Orleans. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was reported in critical condition, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was shot twice in the ribs around 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of McClellan Street and taken to Methodist Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. A second victim in the incident, who suffered three gunshot wounds, was at Methodist in stable condition.

No arrests were reported in any of the incidents, and police did not identify the victims.