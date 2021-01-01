As if an overturned vehicle weren’t bad enough, police made a shocking discovery when they stopped to investigate an accident late Thursday night on the westbound Schuylkill Expressway:
The two young men inside the flipped vehicle had both been shot.
The accident occurred on I-76 near Girard Avenue about 11 p.m.
One occupant of the overturned vehicle, a 19-year-old, was shot 11 times, including in the forehead, the left upper back, and both legs. A 20-year-old male was shot once in the left upper back.
Both were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition. The accident and shootings are under investigation.