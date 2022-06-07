Alexis “Lexx” Quinn was enjoying a night out on South Street with her friends, somewhat of a rarity for the 24-year-old whose family described her as a homebody, when gunfire erupted.

Quinn tried to run as the shooting continued, her family said, but she was struck in the torso by what police believe was a stray bullet. She collapsed near Third and South Streets, police said, and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she died a short-time later.

Quinn was one of three people fatally shot after multiple gunmen fired at each other on a crowded South Street Saturday night. Eleven others were injured. Like most of the victims, Quinn was a bystander caught in the crosshairs.

”My baby girl,” her mother, Lorraine Quinn, repeated between tears Monday. “My only girl.”

Alexis was her only daughter, and youngest child.

Alexis didn’t go out to bars or clubs often, said her older sister, Sway. She preferred to stay in, and drink and dance with friends at home, she said.

“But we did have a conversation about how she wanted to start going out, doing new things and having fun, enjoying her life,” said Sway, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

“That time she decided to go out, she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

Alexis’ family described her as a loving, caring young woman who worked as a home health aid. She grew up in Southwest Philadelphia, attended S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School, and finished her education through Job Corps, her mother said. She loved going to the beach, and spending time with her family.

She’d been living with a friend in West Philadelphia, but this week was supposed to move in with her mom in Northwest Philadelphia to care for her as she experienced some health problems, Lorraine Quinn said.

”She took care of people in her circle,” Sway said. “She always brought people together and held people down.”

She added that her sister loved to dance, especially creating TikToks, and getting her hair and makeup done, always a natural look.

”She said one time, if something ever happens to me,” Sway said, “I don’t want you to be sad, I don’t want y’all to be crying, I want you to be celebrating me.”

Her family is in the early stages of preparing funeral arrangements.