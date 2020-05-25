A 21-year-old woman has been hospitalized in stable condition after she was was pulled out of a car by four people in the city’s Olney section and shot twice, police said Sunday night.
Police said the victim was sitting in his red Mercedes SUV at Clarkson Avenue and Ella Street when she was approached by two men and two women who removed her from the vehicle.
She was shot once in each thigh, police said, and was taken to Einstein Medical Center.
Police said the car keys were found at the scene, that no weapon had been recovered, and that no arrests had been made.
Police did not release the woman’s name.