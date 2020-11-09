Three teenage boys were shot Sunday evening in Philadelphia — two at a basketball court in the 9100 block of Academy Road in the Northeast, the other in a separate incident in the 500 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington, police said.
In the Academy Road shooting, a 16-year-old was struck in the left arm and right leg shortly before 6:30 p.m. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
The other victim, age 13, was shot once in the right shoulder and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He also was listed as stable, according to Philadelphia police.
In the Allegheny Avenue shooting, just after 7 p.m., a 17-year-old was struck once in the back and was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed as stable.
No arrests had been made in either case by mid-evening, police said.