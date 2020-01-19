In another case, two 20-year-old men were wounded on the 2400 block of North Patton Street in Strawberry Mansion early Sunday, police said. One victim was shot in the stomach and listed in critical condition, and the other man was shot in his left hand, according to police reports. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital. In that case, police said they found two guns and took two people into custody who had not been charged as of Sunday evening.