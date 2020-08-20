Around 9:50 p.m., a gun battle erupted in the area of 55th and Christian Streets, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. A boy, 17, and man, 28, were both shot in the legs, and another man, 34, was shot in the lower back and legs. Police transported all three victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The teen and 28-year-old were in stable condition. The third victim was listed as critical.