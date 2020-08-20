Police on Wednesday reported another night of gun violence across Philadelphia, including a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia and a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.
Around 9:50 p.m., a gun battle erupted in the area of 55th and Christian Streets, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. A boy, 17, and man, 28, were both shot in the legs, and another man, 34, was shot in the lower back and legs. Police transported all three victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The teen and 28-year-old were in stable condition. The third victim was listed as critical.
A fourth victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle to Penn with a gunshot wound to a foot.
Police found 40 spent shell casings from two different-caliber guns, Small said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., three teens were wounded outside in the 1200 block of North Hutchinson Street.
A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the face by a bullet and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the left calf. Both were taken by police to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.
An 18-year-old man was grazed in the stomach by a self-inflicted shot, police said. He also was taken to Temple and was reported in stable condition.
Police said a weapon was recovered and two people were in custody.
Just before 9:30, a 33-year-old man was shot in the back in the 100 block of West Nedro Avenue in Olney. Medics took him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrest in that case.
Around 8, a 24-year-old man was on the porch of a residence in the 5900 block of Palmetto Street in Lawncrest when he was shot in the neck and arm. He was taken by medics to Einstein and listed in critical condition. Police reported no arrests.
About 7:15 in East Frankford, two men were outside in the 4700 block of Tackawanna Street when they were shot.
A 53-year-old man who was struck once in the head was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and reported in critical condition. A 34-year-old man who was shot in the right calf was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale and listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrests.