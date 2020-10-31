Two men are dead following fatal shootings in the East Germantown and Juniata Park neighborhoods of Philadelphia on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and back on the 100 block of East Duval Street around 3 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Philadelphia police.
A double shooting about an hour later along the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue left a 26-year-old man dead after he was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Temple University Hospital. A 53-year-old man who was shot in the arm was also taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
Police did not identify the victims. No arrests have been made in either case.