Four men were killed and four other people were injured in six separate shooting incidents over seven hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

In the homicides, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street in Grays Ferry; a 46-year-old man was shot once in the chest, once in each arm and once in the right foot at 1:36 a.m. in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia; a man in his mid-30s was shot once in the head at 3:21 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street in Kensington; and a 29-year-old male was shot once in the chest at a gas station on the 5000 block of Wynnefield Avenue in the city’s Wynnefield section, police said.

The injured, police said, were two women, ages 43 and 64, one shot in the left leg, one in the left ankle, respectively, at 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3300 block of North Uber Street in Tioga; a 25-year-old man shot once in the right shin and twice in the buttocks at the site of the homicide on South Hollywood Street; and a 49-year-old man shot once in the left knee at 6:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of West Erie Avenue, also in Tioga.

All were reported in either stable or critical condition. No arrests were made, police said.