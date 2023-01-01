Philadelphians bid good riddance on Saturday to 2022, which saw the city’s deadliest summer on record, more than 500 homicides, and nearly 1,800 shootings. But 2023 started off on a similar foot, with eight nonfatal shootings occurring in the first six hours of the new year. Only one of those incidents resulted in an arrest as of the afternoon of Jan. 1.

Shootings continued later in the day on Sunday, with two more reported before 5 p.m., including a double shooting in North Philadelphia which resulted in one homicide.

A quarter after midnight, police responded to the 3400 block of Salmon Street in Port Richmond, where an 87-year-old female had been shot in the left shoulder. The victim was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Around 1 a.m. in East Frankford, on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street, police responded to what they said was a domestic assault; a 30-year-old woman who was being attacked was able to retrieve her gun and fire at her attacker, hitting him in the abdomen. The 30-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. Police said the woman had a valid permit to carry. Police made an arrest and recovered a weapon.

At 1:45 a.m., police responded to Mercy Hospital, where a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck had arrived by a private vehicle. Police said the incident occurred on the 5600 block of Walnut Street. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian and placed in stable condition.

Just after 2 a.m., a 26-year-old male was shot in the neck on the 3300 block of Ridge Avenue, in Strawberry Mansion. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police have a suspect in the shooting.

At 2:37 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire on the 1900 block of North Third Street, where they found two victims: an 18-year-old male shot in the right leg and a 15-year old shot in the left bicep and right forearm. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At 3:51 a.m., a 24-year-old male was shot in the left forearm on the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to Temple University Hospital, where a 38-year-old male had been taken with two graze wounds to the head. Police said the incident occurred inside a property on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue. The victim was placed in stable condition.

At 5:10 a.m., police responded to Temple University Hospital to a report of a 34-year-old male shot in the left thigh; he was placed in stable condition. Police said the incident occurred on the 4100 block of North Broad Street in the Nicetown.

Later in the day, at 1:53 p.m., a 58-year-old male was outside on the 5900 block of Master Street, in the Carroll Park section of the city, when he was shot in the right leg. Police transported him to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition. The police held the scene on Master Street and a house around the corner on the 1300 block of North 60th Street.

At 2:10 p.m., a 31-year-old black male was outside on the 3000 Clifford Street in North Philadelphia when he was shot in the chest. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. A second victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot in the left leg and placed in stable condition at Temple.

As of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, Philadelphia police reported 514 homicides in 2022, down slightly from 2021′s all-time high of 562 murders. It is the second consecutive year that the city has seen more than 500 homicides, a record previously set in 1990, at the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic. (2020 saw 499 homicides.)

As of Dec. 26, there had been 1,794 nonfatal shootings reported in the city in 2022, just shy of the previous two years’ totals, which surpassed 1,800. The marked uptick in nonfatal shootings prompted the police department to launch a new unit to investigate these incidents in February 2022.