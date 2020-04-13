Three men were killed and a toddler was among three people injured in three separate shootings from late Sunday night through Monday morning as Philadelphia Police continued to confront gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 9:15 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head while driving on the 200 block of Chelten Avenue in Olney, police said. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
A boy about 2 or 3 three years old was injured in the same incident when he was shot twice in the left arm, police said. He also was taken to Einstein, where he was in stable condition. A police spokesperson did not know whether the toddler was in the vehicle with the man who was killed.
Earlier, about 12:50 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue in the Harrowgate section of Kensington for a triple shooting in which a 28-year-old man, who was shot multiple times in his upper torso, was pronounced dead on the second floor of a property.
Police also found a 58-year-old man, who had been shot in his right arm and torso, kneeling in a room, and a 52-year-old man shot in the back. The two men were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in stable and critical conditions, respectively, police said.
And late Sunday night, police said, officers responded to 23rd and Dickinson Streets in South Philadelphia, where they found a 46-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a dark blue Porsche that had crashed into the side of a property. He had been shot multiple times in the head.
Police reported no arrests and did not identify any of the victims. Tipsters should call the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334.