Gun violence plagued Philadelphia streets overnight into Saturday morning, leaving three victims dead and several others wounded in at least seven separate shooting incidents across the city, police reported.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, police said, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times near Sixth Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. A second man, 24, was also shot multiple times at the same location. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 10:49 p.m.
At about 11:20 p.m., at 24th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia, police said a man was shot in the knee. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Just moments before, in the 1700 block of North 62nd Street in Overbrook, a 37-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.
A short time later, a 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue. Both were listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital.
A few minutes before midnight, an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the chest in the 2300 block of McClellan Street in Point Breeze. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian and pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. Police said a second victim, 19, drove himself to the medical center, where he was in critical but stable condition.
Around the same time, in the 1400 block of North Corlies Street in Brewerytown, police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
As the night wore on, a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the leg shortly after 4 a.m. in the vicinity of the 2700 block of North Hicks Street. He was transported to Temple in stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing in all incidents, police said.