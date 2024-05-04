Skip to content
17-year-old teen shot and wounded in South Philly on Saturday

Following a gunshot to the left hip, the male victim is in stable condition.

Generic crime scene image from a shooting along the 5300 block of Chancellor Street in West Philadelphia on Monday, April 8, 2024.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in South Philly on Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the left hip about 3:30 p.m., and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.

No weapons had been recovered from the scene, and no arrest had been made as of Saturday evening, police said.