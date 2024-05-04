Link copied to clipboard
17-year-old teen shot and wounded in South Philly on Saturday
Following a gunshot to the left hip, the male victim is in stable condition.
A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in South Philly on Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.
The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the left hip about 3:30 p.m., and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.
No weapons had been recovered from the scene, and no arrest had been made as of Saturday evening, police said.