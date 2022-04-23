A 29-year-old man accused of stabbing and critically wounding a person in Belfield — leaving the knife in the victim’s head — was arrested Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

At 2:59 a.m. Friday, officers from the 35th District responded to a report of a stabbing on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds and a knife in his head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

The motive for the stabbing was unclear, but the suspect is a family friend of the victim, police said.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street and will be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Police also are investigating whether the suspect was involved in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police found the victim inside a house on the 3900 block of North 5th Street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m., police said.