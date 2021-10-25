A 7-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle that reportedly drove away from the scene Monday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:20 p.m. in the area of North 33rd and West Huntingdon Streets. The boy was transported by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

Police said the boy was possibly struck by a white Buick Enclave that was heading west on Huntingdon at a high rate of speed.

Police reported no arrests or other details.