Streets Department halts trash collection partnership with private company

In early March, The Streets Department halted a partnership with a private street litter pick-up company over a union grievance.

Glitter, a local start-up, cleans sidewalks, streets and storm drains in participating neighborhoods citywide. The trash collected was placed at Streets Department drop-off locations. But the sanitation workers union, Local 427, asked for the cease of this agreement, citing the use of non-union workers to perform union duties.

While the company services continue to operate as normal, the Streets Department will no longer provide Glitter access to trash collection outside of the regular schedule, leaving residents to hold on to street litter until trash day.

Created in 2019, Glitter was marketed as an alternative solution to Philadelphia’s street litter problem. In 2021, founder Morgan Berman pitched to City Council the idea of a program where neighbors would be able to report streets that needed to be cleaned, sign up for block-cleaning services, volunteer and get paid for picking up trash. But, despite initial support, public funding fell through.

Determined to implement the program, the company created a pay-what-you-wish neighbor-funded subscription model. Folks can sign-up their block to be cleaned by Glitter, and pledge what they can to split the $200 per block monthly cost by the number of participant households. Glitter workers collect street litter, sweep, report illegal dumping to the city, and bag all trash for collection. In areas where cleaning happens after trash day, the Streets Department provided drop-off locations.

However, in early March, Glitter was notified about the halt of the partnership. What led to this decision and when will the agreement resume?

What is the grievance about

According to Street Department spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton, the grievance submitted by the sanitation workers union, Local 427, to the Office of Labor Relations states that the partnership violated the union contract due to Glitter’s status as “a for-profit business, charging a fee for work performed by non-members of the union.”

A copy of the grievance document, provided by Glitter, states that by assigning “Local 427 Bargaining Unit work to individuals who are not members of the Local’s Bargaining Unit,” the city breached union agreements made as far back as 1988.

The Inquirer reached out to Local 427, but received no response.

How did the partnership work?

Although Glitter schedules block clean-ups the day before trash day, the service can also be booked afterward. In some areas, according to Glitter’s CEO Brandon Pousley, a post-trash day clean-up becomes necessary to “sweep up the spilled and blown recycling, leftover and dropped materials, and broken glass that falls from [city trash] trucks,” he added.

Since trash bags can’t be put on the street before 5 p.m. on collection day during winter, or 7 p.m. in warmer months, participant neighbors are left holding bags of street litter until the next pick-up day.

To solve this problem, Glitter and the Streets Department partnered in July 2022 to determine the places that needed post-trash day collection the most. Five neighborhoods were selected, encompassing 45 blocks. Glitter workers cleaned these areas, leaving collected bags at Streets Department designated drop-off locations for trash trucks to pick up.

This kind of clean-up assistance, performed outside of the city’s trash collection schedule, isn’t new or exclusive to Glitter. The Streets Department traditionally offers it to nonprofits and Registered Community Organizations (RCOs). The difference is that, despite being community-funded, Glitter doesn’t fall into either category.

Community reactions

As the company continues to provide service, the halt of the partnership has left users feeling a plethora of emotions. “Sidewalks are the dirtiest the day after trash day — especially if it’s been windy.” said Kensington resident, Arin Sullivan. “It’s frustrating that the city can’t even provide this limited service.”

On the other side of the city, in Francisville, Glitter user Matthew McHugh echoes Sullivan’s sentiment. “Two weeks ago, I had to collect 6 bags of trash that all weighed over 50+ pounds,” said McHugh. “I do not mind helping, but I am very disappointed in the move by the city.”

While the residents, Glitter, and the Streets Department await the Office of Labor Relations hearing, McHugh is keeping Glitter trash bags at his house and placing them out for Monday collection. Sullivan relies on a neighbor who opened his gated driveway to keep street litter stored until their regular trash day — a measure both hope will be temporary.

A date for the hearing has not been set yet.