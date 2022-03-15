Plenty of people say all kids can learn. Krish Mohip goes one step further:

“All children can learn, all children want to learn, and it’s up to the adults to make it happen,” said Mohip, a finalist for Philadelphia’s next superintendent.

Mohip, deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education, came to Philadelphia Tuesday for a day full of public meetings, the second of three candidates to field questions and make a case for himself as the next leader of the district’s 120,000 students.

Baltimore chief of schools John Davis was in town Monday; Tony Watlington, superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury school system in North Carolina, is up Wednesday. The three were chosen from a field of 400 candidates to replace Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., who leaves in June. Mohip will be at a town hall tonight starting at 6 p.m.

Mohip began his career as a kindergarten teacher in Chicago public schools; he’s also worked as a principal and “chief transformation officer” in Chicago, responsible for accelerating change in that city’s lowest-performing schools. Mohip also spent time in charge of the Youngstown, Ohio, public schools, recruited to execute a state takeover of the small, struggling district.

That tenure was “very tense,” Mohip said; he was given extraordinary powers to bypass the school board and union contracts. He ultimately left before his contract expired, though graduation rates rose during his tenure.

He faced his controversial role in Youngstown head on, saying that he “wasn’t crazy about” the parameters of the job, but that’s what he was recruited to do, and students were “stuck in failing schools. They were stuck at times with poor leadership, and I was there to change that.”

But “I’m a strong advocate for public education, I’m a strong advocate for union labor, I’m a strong advocate for putting systems in place to help kids learn,” Mohip said.

In Philadelphia, he would build on strengths, said Mohip. But he stressed that he would use data extensively to make decisions. He said teachers, for instance, don’t really know how their students are faring unless they use summative assessments. Just as students often have dashboards — data that display how individual children are performing across academic measures — adults should have them, too.

“If a student didn’t learn the lesson for the day, it’s not the student’s fault,” Mohip said, adding that it’s incumbent on adults to “shift the way we’re instructing so kids can be successful.”

Mohip said he struggled as a high school student, and as superintendent would stress supports, making sure every student in the city has a connection to at least one adult at their school. He acknowledged educators’ weariness after the pandemic and said attention needs to be paid to their needs, too.

“I believe our teachers’ morale has been beaten down and it’s going to take time to build that back with them,” he said.

Mohip indicated he would embrace the approach to school safety favored by Hite, who has championed school safety chief Kevin Bethel and his programs, including a diversion program that has dramatically reduced the number of students arrested in schools, and a re-branding of school police as the “school safety officers” emphasizing relationships versus punitive measures.

Suspensions and expulsions were high in Youngstown, and Mohip changed the way school officers interacted with students. There were those who feared the shift would let students get away with offenses, but that wasn’t the point, Mohip said.

“That’s exactly the opposite of what we were doing,” he said. “We were still going to provide discipline to our children, but we were also going to wrap them in supports.”

Mohip sold himself as a consensus builder, but said he wouldn’t shy away from making tough choices.

“I have a track record,” Mohip said. “Your kids are why I want to be here.”

Asked by a student what his weaknesses were, Mohip acknowledged he had never run an organization as large as Philadelphia’s district, with its $3.5 billion budget, and said he didn’t know the city, but was up for both challenges.

“I’m going to take my time to understand what makes Philly Philly before I make any changes,” Mohip said. “I’m not coming here to make a ton of changes.”

Discussing the possibility of the Philadelphia job with his wife recently, Mohip said he felt like taking it would be “going into battle. But it’s a battle worth fighting. We’re talking about making generational change.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.