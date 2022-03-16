Why does Tony B. Watlington Sr. want the job as Philadelphia’s next schools superintendent?

There’s something profound about education in the place where the U.S. began, said Watlington, the current superintendent of a 20,000-student school system in North Carolina.

He wants to make sure “that all of our students have access to an absolutely excellent education, because that’s the unfinished work of the Declaration of Independence,” Watlington said Wednesday. “I want to be a part of making sure that all students have that opportunity.”

Watlington — who also worked as chief of schools in the Guilford County, N.C. public schools, a system of about 70,000 students — said he’s long kept his eye on Philadelphia, even before it became public that William R. Hite Jr. would depart the post he’s held for a decade in June.

“It’s inspiring to me that you keep your superintendents, and I really like a lot of the work that he’s done here,” Watlington said of Hite, hailing Philadelphia as “a very fine school district.” He also said he thought the superintendent position was “one of the most important jobs in the United States of America.”

Watlington was the third and final candidate in town for a series of meetings with parents, students, teachers and the community. He’s vying to replace Hite as superintendent of the 120,000-student district. Baltimore chief of schools John Davis and Illinois State Board of Education Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip are the others.

Many of Philadelphia’s 215 schools are struggling; Watlington said the way to move the lever to improve student performance is through strong teaching.

“We can’t remediate or tutor our way to excellence,” Watlington said. “The No. 1 ingredient to improving academic performance for all of our students is recruiting high-quality teachers, developing, supporting and retaining those teachers.”

Watlington vowed to rebuild trust in the district, promising transparency and open communications, even when the communication is around mistakes made.

“I’m one of those leaders that likes to put my cards on the table face up,” Watlington said. “Trust is the cumulative act of small acts.”

Is he ready for the heat that would come with assuming a high-profile role in a big city?

“When you engage with the public, particularly parents, at that kind of level, sometimes it can be a little messy,” Watlington said. “I’m not at all bothered by hard and tough questions.”

Watlington said he would order a forensic audit of district Individualized Education Plans for special-needs students, not because he doesn’t trust teachers and principals, but because such documents deserve a second set of eyes.

“I think we could do a much better job to make sure that IEPs are meaningful and we meet our children’s needs,” said Watlington.

He also expressed an interest in expanding the teacher pipeline and the pipeline of Black and other teachers of color with programs that identify would-be teachers as early as middle school, then supporting them.

“We ought to pay their way to go to the university of their choice, and in response to having their college paid for for four years, they agree to work here in the School District of Philadelphia for four years,” Watlington said.

The district Watlington now leads is North Carolina’s only “renewal” school district, given special flexibility in budgeting, calendar, curriculum and personnel.

Watlington, in interviews with parents and students, expressed an interest in exploring some non-traditional concepts if hired in Philadelphia. He raised the possibility of competency-based education, which prioritizes students moving through material at their own pace rather than spending 180 days in one grade before moving on.

“Does a school day have to be 180 days? Who’s to say it shouldn’t be longer? Maybe it should be shorter for some students,” Watlington said.

Coming to Philadelphia, a union town, would represent a major shift for Watlington, who has spent his entire career in North Carolina, a right-to-work state.

Watlington, who has three children, the youngest of whom is 17, said his quest to improve students’ education is personal.

“I was a free-and-reduced lunch kid, a poor kid,” Watlington said. “I had good teachers, and I had the opportunity to go to some of the best colleges and universities.”