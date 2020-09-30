According to the presentation prepared for Busch, only 1.3% of text-message recipients responded positively; the rest responded negatively (often colorfully so) or not at all. A spreadsheet of responsive texts included only a couple explicitly pro-Trump messages. Even so, in emails honing the report, Jackson suggested that Mabie revise his initial summary, which said there was “some support” for Trump, to state: “We saw surprising support of President Trump.” The final report called the texts “undoubtedly” effective, adding, “We believe cell phone outreach could influence up to 4 percent of the black vote in the 2020 election cycle.”