A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head on a basketball court Tuesday night in the city’s Tioga section, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the corner of 20th and West Ontario Streets at the Jerome Brown Playground, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Surveillance video reviewed by police show that the girl was playing basketball with about 10 other people when suddenly everyone else runs and girl is seen collapsed face down on the court, Small said.

She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.

The girl, who lives less than two blocks away, was described as a frequent basketball player at the playground who is well-liked there, Small said.

A shooter was not visible in the video.