Three men were killed in a shooting in the city’s West Oak Lane section late Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a call about gunfire just after 11:30 p.m. and found three men shot multiple times on the street near the intersection of Haines Street and Cedar Park Avenue.

One man in his 20s was shot twice in the face. A second man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body. The third victim was in his 30s and had multiple shots to his back.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene, which was blocked off Saturday night. A weapon was recovered but police reported no arrests as of Sunday afternoon.