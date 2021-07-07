A 55-year-old man died after he was trapped under a crane that toppled over Tuesday night in University City, police said.

Firefighters responded just after 9:10 p.m. to the 3100 block of Convention Avenue near Franklin Field and the Penn Museum and found the man trapped for an unknown amount of time under the large crane, police said.

The man was rescued and transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

While authorities described the heavy equipment as a crane, it was marked as belonging to Cook Drilling Corp. of Trevose. The company’s website show’s a drilling rig that appears similar and says it weighs 75 tons.

The company’s website also list a project related to the University of Pennsylvania among its active worksites.

A representative for the company could not be reached for comment.

NBC10 reported that a second man was injured and that both men were working at the site.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.