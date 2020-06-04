Despite tornado warnings Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said Thursday that there was no indication that a tornado touched down in the Philadelphia region.
The severe thunderstorms that blasted the region midday Wednesday killed at least three people and knocked out power to tens of thousands, officials have said.
On Thursday, the region can expect a chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall and a chance of hail in the late afternoon to evening, with periods of rainfall that could produce flooding between 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Wednesday’s midday storm — classified as a derecho, based on the speed of the wind and swath of damage — caused two deaths in Lower Merion Township, and one in Lower Moreland Township, according to Montgomery County officials.
Ernie McNeely, Lower Merion’s township manager, said Thursday that a woman and a man, in separate incidents early Wednesday afternoon, died after when trees fell on top of them while in their cars.
The woman was driving alone on Belmont Avenue near Rock Hill Road, McNeely said. The man died after a tree fell on his car while parked on his driveway on Medford Road, McNeely said.
Township crews on Thursday have been “extremely busy dealing with all the outages and trees” that fell down, he said. PECO is trying to restore electricity.
“We had 145 locations with trees or large branches blocking roads, many also taking down wires,” McNeely said, adding that there are a lot of power outages, including traffic signals.
He reminded motorists that when a traffic signal is out, the intersection is like a four-way stop. “Take your turn,” he said.
The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety tweeted that as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, about 78,000 customers were still out of power. They include about 9,000 in Lower Merion; 7,700 in Upper Merion; 4,200 in Abington and Upper Moreland; and 3,700 in Whitpain.
The damage Wednesday resulted from “straight-line winds” — winds that blew in a straight line and were not rotating — with measured speeds of 60 to 93 mph, said Robertson of the National Weather Service.
The two severe thunderstorms that hit the region — one in the late morning to early afternoon, and the other in the evening — were not by themselves unusual given that there are severe thunderstorms every year, he said.
What was rare, he said, was the intensity of the midday storm, called a derecho, which unleashed 80 to 93 mph wind gusts, Robertson said.
Wednesday’s derecho started in north-central Pennsylvania and continued to the Jersey coast, he said. They are rare, with only one or two every other year in the mid-Atlantic area, he said.
In Delaware County, officials said a fatal house fire broke out during the height of the storm, killing a man trapped inside. Power failures were reported in the Media area as well.
The official cause of the fire in Nether Providence Township was under investigation Wednesday, according to Police Chief Dave Splain. He declined to link the storm to the blaze, but did say neighbors reported hearing the sound of a nearby electrical transformer “surging” and then losing power moments before the fire was reported.
Storm updates for the region can be seen at www.weather.gov/phi or on Twitter at @NWS_MountHolly.