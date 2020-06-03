The severe thunderstorms that blasted the region midday Wednesday killed at least three people and knocked out power to tens of thousands, officials said.
The storm — classified as a derecho, based on the speed of the wind and swath of damage — caused two deaths in Lower Merion Township, and one in Lower Moreland Township, according to Montgomery County officials. They said that as of 5 p.m., nearly 140,000 people remained without power.
In Delaware County, a fire started after the storm brought down power lines in Nether Providence Township, according to 6ABC. A spokesperson for the county could not confirm a report that one person was killed.
The National Weather Service defines a derecho as a long-lasting thunderstorm with wind damage extending more than 240 miles and gusts of at least 58 mph along most of the storm’s path.
In Pennsylvania, wind gusts reached 83 mph in Berks County, and spanned 59 to 76 mph in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, according to the weather service. Speeds of 59 to 67 mph were recorded in Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey.