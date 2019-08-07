Severe thunderstorms are expected to hammer the Philadelphia region Wednesday with potentially damaging winds and heavy downpours.
The main action is expected to arrive in Philadelphia in late afternoon around the evening rush hour, but isolated pop-up storms are possible before then.
A pop-up storm on Tuesday knocked out power to about 8,000 Peco customers in Northwest Philadelphia and nearby communities in Montgomery and Delaware Counties.
“Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook statement Wednesday morning. “Some storms will produce damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.”
The storms are moving west to east so their arrival will be later at the Jersey Shore.
The overall forecast is calling for a hot and humid day with high temperature of 89 degrees in Philadelphia and 83 degrees at the Shore.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the Shore and Delaware Beaches. Swimmers are advised to to swim within sight of a life guard, and never go into the water alone or at night. Winds are from the south at 9 to 17 mph.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning before skies clear later in the day.
The weekend weather forecast looks promising with sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid-80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.