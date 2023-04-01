Severe storms possible Saturday in Philly, with a chance of a tornado, weather service says

Wind gusts to 55 mph and strong thunderstorms are possible into Saturday evening across the Philly region, forecasters say, with the approach of a powerful front attached to the storm that has spawned tornadoes and has been blamed for at least 10 deaths in the Midwest and South.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the region under a “slight risk” of severe storms — those with winds near 60 mph.

The weather service in Mount Holly said that an “isolated” dangerous supercell thunderstorm, or “a tornado or two is certainly possible across the area.”

A wind advisory was in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

Very strong winds 3,000 to 5,000 feet above the surface could mix down and generate gusts, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. He added that the strongest winds may occur at the Shore, where there is less surface friction to slow them down.

The area’s most likely time for the strongest winds and heaviest rains would be late in the afternoon into the evening, the weather service said.

The sun might actually come out for a time during the day, and that could end up providing additional energy for thunderstorms, the weather service said.

A potent low-pressure system was headed toward the St. Lawrence Valley on Saturday morning, and as part of the counterclockwise wind circulation around the center, Philly was experiencing strong, warming winds from the southwest.

Temperatures were expected to pass 70 for the first time since November.

After the front crashes through late Saturday night, brisk winds will turn to the northwest and temperatures are due to tumble into the 30s by Sunday morning.