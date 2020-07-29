A 50-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit a car late Tuesday afternoon in the city's Wissinoming section, police said.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. at Tacony and Van Kirk Streets. The 2007 silver Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on Tacony. It went around stopped traffic and allegedly through a red light at Van Kirk, where it struck a blue 2018 Chevrolet Cruze.
The Chevrolet was making a turn onto the northbound side of the 5800 block of Tacony from the eastbound side of the 4900 block of Van Kirk.
The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The 64-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. The accident was under investigation by police.