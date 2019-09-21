A 45-year-old woman died Saturday morning in West Philadelphia after being run over by a man in a black Infinity SUV, police said.
The unidentified woman was hit at 9:53 a.m. when she ran around the back of the vehicle after arguing with the driver, who fled northbound on 53rd Street, police said.
The woman was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she died at 10:16 a.m.
In another part of West Philadelphia Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was struck by a silver vehicle, possibly a Cadillac, around 12:40 p.m. on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, police said. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.