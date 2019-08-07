Philly landed in the bottom half — No. 26, to be specific — of a new list looking at 40 U.S. cities and the quality of their work-life balance.
The list, created by Brooklyn-based tech-enabled door lock company Kisi, looked at nearly two dozen factors among big cities with available data to come up with a “work-life balance score." These factors included access to mental healthcare, the prevalence of outdoor spaces, and, based on companies that use Kisi, what time employees get to work in the morning.
Whether its methodology allows for conclusions about work-life balance in Philly, there are still some worthwhile takeaways:
On the list, from 2018, Philly, at 4.2 percent, is tied in fifth place with Phoenix and Los Angeles for highest unemployment rate. As of June 2019, Philly’s rate has since rose to 5.2 percent, and will likely rise to account for two major employers shuttering: Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Hahnemann University Hospital. The national unemployment rate in June was lower: 3.7 percent.
An article by The Inquirer’s Alfred Lubrano looks at the disparity between these numbers.
You’ll see zeros across the board on the U.S. city rankings when it comes to mandated paid parental leave, except for five -- New York City and the rest in California. (Workers in New York get the most: 180 days.) Of 41 countries, the U.S. was the only one that didn’t have any legislated paid leave, according to a 2016 Pew report.
Kisi ranked 23 international cities and compared them to U.S. cities. Probably not a surprise how we ranked: The highest-ranking U.S. city for work-life balance (San Diego) came in No. 17 on the combined list, with cities such as Helsinki, Berlin, and Tokyo topping the list.
The absence of parental leave and paid vacation here contribute to our poor work-life balance. Workers in the highest-ranked 14 cities for parental leave get hundreds of days (in Budapest, it’s 1,120 days), while workers in the highest-ranked 15 cities for paid vacation get at least 20 days (workers in Helsinki and Paris get 30 days).
Still, some of those cities have high unemployment rates, certainly in comparison to Philadelphia: Paris, for example, has a jobless rate of 8.8 percent. Helsinki’s is 6.9 percent.