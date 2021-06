A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being wounded in the head about two hours earlier in a street shooting Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened at 6:46 p.m. in the 5800 block of South 58th Street. Police took the victim, whose name was not released, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46.

Police said they took one man in custody and were looking for a second suspect. The weapon was not recovered, and no other details were released