Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash on I-676

A man walking on I-676 was struck and killed in a multi-car crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was walking on the traffic lanes of the highway when he was hit by a car traveling on the Vine Street Expressway, said Capt. Gerard McShea, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop K station.

The crash involving multiple cars happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the 16th Street exit, around 4 a.m., closing the roadway for several hours before it eventually reopened. The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.