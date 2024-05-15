Skip to content
Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash on I-676

The fatal crash happened around 4 a.m., according to reports.

File picture of police yellow tape. Photograph taken during crime scene investigation on Redfield just below Market Street in Philadelphia, Friday, April 15, 2022.
File picture of police yellow tape. Photograph taken during crime scene investigation on Redfield just below Market Street in Philadelphia, Friday, April 15, 2022.Read moreAlejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer

A man walking on I-676 was struck and killed in a multi-car crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was walking on the traffic lanes of the highway when he was hit by a car traveling on the Vine Street Expressway, said Capt. Gerard McShea, commanding officer of Pennsylvania State Police Troop K station.

The crash involving multiple cars happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the 16th Street exit, around 4 a.m., closing the roadway for several hours before it eventually reopened. The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.