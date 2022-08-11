The classically styled former Family Court building that sits on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has its first tenant lined up for when it’s finally redeveloped.

City officials announced Thursday that the African American Museum of Philadelphia will move to the 1801 Vine St. property when it’s revamped. Officials also said four development teams have been shortlisted to submit request for proposals for the court and an 88,000-square-foot lot at 1901 Wood St.

Attempts to redevelop the 247,000-square-foot former courthouse have stalled in the past. In the late aughts, developers tried to get a head start on the long planning process but backed out because the property was not available. And in 2020, the city broke off an agreement with Peebles Corp. to turn the property into a luxury hotel as the pandemic made future visitor demand uncertain.

The Family Court building was completed in 1941. The courthouse and its neighbor across the street, the Free Library, are copies of buildings on the Place de la Concorde, a public square in Paris.

This is a developing story and will be updated.