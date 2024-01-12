Amtrak service between Philly and New York resumes with delays; SEPTA and NJ Transit were also disrupted

Amtrak service has resumed between Philadelphia and New York after the transit agency experienced delays Friday morning.

Trains were held at both stations after a communications issue impacted signals and switches between stations, the agency said.

Residual delays should be expected now that service has resumed, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

Still, several Amtrak trains were terminated or canceled following the disruption, including Acela Train 2151, Acela Train 2104, and Train 600, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

The delays impacted other transit agencies with Amtrak connections.

SEPTA reported that its service in Trenton was suspended and the Chestnut Hill East and Chestnut Hill West lines were delayed.

NJ Transit said it suspended service on its Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, and Raritan Valley lines.

Service updates are provided at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app, and at @AmtrakAlerts on X, formerly Twitter.