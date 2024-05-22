Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Philadelphia and New York City

Amtrak has temporarily suspended train service between Philadelphia and New York City Wednesday night, causing train rides to end before their scheduled destinations along the Northeast Corridor.

All trains traveling between Philadelphia and New York City were “temporarily stopped” just before 7:15 p.m. due to downed power lines, Amtrak posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We anticipate extensive delays as crews work to resolve this issue,” the transportation agency wrote.

Service had not resumed as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Trains headed from Harrisburg to New York City terminated early in Philadelphia Wednesday night, while trains originally headed from New York City back to Harrisburg will now begin their journeys in Philadelphia. Alternate transportation will not be provided, Amtrak said.