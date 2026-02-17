Philly bars open past 2 a.m.? A new push for late-night bars amid FIFA World Cup

A new push to let Philadelphia bars stay open past 2 a.m. is being mounted by local trade groups and bars as the largest global sporting event arrives in the city in June.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, which represents restaurants, bars, and other hospitality businesses in the region, wants state lawmakers to create a temporary permit that allows Philadelphia bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will come to Philadelphia and 15 other cities in North America from June 11 to July 19.

Advertisement

“When we’re trying to attract tourists from all over the world to a destination in the United States to enjoy the World Cup, we want to make sure that Philadelphia is offering at least the same amenities as the other host cities,” said Ben Fileccia, senior vice president for strategy for the restaurant and lodging association.

Many of the most popular U.S. host cities allow bars to serve alcohol past 2 a.m., including New York, Miami, and Kansas City. Other popular international destinations, such as Mexico City and Toronto also allow it.

The City of Philadelphia did not immediately return a request for comment.

Any changes to bar closing times would have to come from new legislation as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board doesn’t have the authority to change the liquor code that would allows bar to sell alcohol after 2 a.m., said PLCB spokesperson Shawn Kelly.

Philly’s chance to prove 4 a.m. closing times work

Fileccia said this permit will allow bars to take advantage of the estimated 500,000 soccer fans expected to stay in Philadelphia for the six matches being played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Zek Leeper, co-owner of Founding Fathers sports bar, doesn’t just see this as a way to earn more revenue with a surge of tourists coming to Philadelphia.

“This is our chance to prove that 4 a.m. nightlife can work in Philadelphia. Setting up a temporary license also allows the city and state to pull it back depending on how it goes,” Leeper said. “With the amount of tourists this year, when is this opportunity going to come up again to justify giving this a try?”

It doesn’t hurt that an estimated 1.5 million people, including the half-million soccer fans, are expected to stay overnight in Philadelphia this summer as the city also hosts America’s 250th celebration and the MLB All-Star Game.

Leeper and other local bar owners feel confident that the crowds will show up for late-night matches. “We host soccer games from leagues around the world, and those fans are committed. They have consistently shown up whenever the game is on,” Leeper said.

Philadelphia soccer fans are already known to work deals with local bars to open as early as 7 a.m. Leeper said upward of 50 people will pack into the bar at sunrise to watch games. While there aren’t any games being played in Philadelphia past 9 p.m. during the World Cup, at least eight of the group stage matches in June will be broadcast on the East Coast starting at midnight or 11 p.m.

With a 90-minute match, plus halftime and added time, there could be a handful of cases where bartenders have to facedown a packed crowd of fans and ask them to leave before the final whistle, Leeper said.

There’s also the element of international tourists coming from cities that don’t have a 2 a.m. cutoff, such as London and Tokyo, leading some visitors to find ways to late-night party outside of licensed establishments, Fileccia said.

Philly bars were allowed to close later during the 2016 DNC

Lawmakers allowed bars to stay open until 4 a.m. during the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Bars and restaurants with contracts or association with the convention could apply for $5,000 special event permits to serve alcohol past 2 a.m.

Fileccia said the details for a similar permit in 2026 aren’t available yet, as the effort is just underway. But, he and others at PRLA want to bring the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce, and other stakeholders to the table to find out the best resolution, he said.

Will there be enough interest in late-night partying?

With millions of tourists in Philadelphia this year for the international and national events, there will be increased foot traffic throughout the city, but will there be a late-night crowd to meet the moment?

That’s the question Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverages and Taverns Association, is asking despite his support for temporarily keep bars open later.

“The one thing that I’ve been hearing across the state is that ever since COVID, the late-night crowds have left,” Moran said. “There could also be issues with finding staff who want to work till 4 a.m. in a bar.”

Moran said he’ll rally behind the cause but would look to other measures to maximize revenue for local restaurants and bars, such as allowing liquor license holders to operate a “satellite location,” which means license holders can serve liquor at a second location under their original license. This opens the door to partnerships with restaurants without liquor licenses, Moran said. Philadelphia State Rep. Pat Gallagher introduced a bill to do just that last June.

No legislation on keeping Philly bars open later has been introduced yet, but Fileccia hopes to get the ball rolling in the coming months with lawmakers before the first match in Philly on June 14. Even with the window closing on getting new rules passed, Kelly said the PLCB turned around special event permits in less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 DNC.