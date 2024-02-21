A once-in-a-generation tour of Battleship New Jersey is going for upwards of $1,000

For the first time in more than two decades, Camden’s famous World War II-era battleship will set sail on a historic homecoming voyage to South Philly, bringing with it an exclusive tour of the boat starting at $225.

Battleship New Jersey is scheduled for $10 million dry dock maintenance at its original build site, the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where it was constructed in the 1930s and first launched in 1942. This process will expose parts of the ship typically submerged, such as the propellers and underside, making them accessible for public tours and offering a unique view of the vessel’s rarely seen features. According to Battleship New Jersey’s CEO, Marshall Spevak, it’s an upgrade that will keep the boat afloat literally and financially.

Starting April 6, the USS New Jersey will offer tours every Saturday and Sunday until maintenance concludes in May. Entry to view the historic ship is priced at $225. But, if you want the battleship’s lead curator, Ryan Szimanski, to give you the grand tour — you’ll need to cough up a grand.

It’s for very good reason though, said Spevak. While the battleship will be dry docked at the Navy Yard, its usual fundraising efforts like special events, overnight campouts, and tours will be non-existent. To offset that financial blow during the ship’s most popular time of year, prices for the tour will be set accordingly.

Plus, this is a “once-in-a-generation” experience.

“The Battleship New Jersey is the most decorated battleship in the 248-year history of the U.S. Navy and this opportunity won’t come for another 30-plus years,” Spavek said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have too many World War II veterans with us anymore and so, especially for our Korea and Vietnam vets, our volunteers, and everyone else, this will be for many the last time that they’ll see the ship move or even have the opportunity to walk under the ship in the dry dock.”

Throughout its history in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, and the Persian Gulf, USS New Jersey received 19 battle and campaign stars for its service. It returned to Philadelphia in 2001 where it is permanently docked as a naval museum. In 2004, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Battleship New Jersey will be departing from Camden’s harbor on March 21 where a free bon voyage ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. with veterans, live entertainment, and food and bar service. From there it will be towed by local crews from McAllister Towing to South Philly, under the Walt Whitman Bridge, and docked at the Navy Yard’s Dry Berth #3, the same dock where it was built.

The Spirit of Philadelphia, a local dining and party cruise ship, will be sailing on the river alongside the battleship on March 21. Tickets will soon become available at battleshipnewjersey.org/drydock.

Tickets to Battleship New Jersey at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Tickets to see Battleship New Jersey in South Philly are only available online at battleshipnewjersey.org/drydock.

From there, you’ll have two options to choose from: Guided Tour ($225) or Guided Tour with Curator Ryan Szimanski ($1,000).

Veteran discount tickets for $170 are only available for the Guided Tour.

Tours are inside an active worksite while the ship receives maintenance. All guests are encouraged to wear steel-toed shoes and sturdy pants, with guests receiving a Battleship New Jersey hard hat that they can take home afterward.

There is no wheelchair or walker accessibility on this tour as climbing stairs is required to get in and out of the worksite. Guests must be ages 16 and older.