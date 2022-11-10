Philadelphia officials announced Thursday that all the nation flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will soon be replaced because many have become weathered and tattered.

“We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting emblem, and can be disrespectful,” the city said in a statement posted online.

“This year, due to the number of flags that have become worn, and requests to replace them from residents and visitors, the city made the decision to remove all flags while we work to replace them expeditiously,” the city said.

Some flags already had been removed in recent months due to their condition.

The first flags were installed as part of the city’s celebration of the 1976 Bicentennial and the number has grown to 109 flags. They are generally displayed in alphabetical order, with a few exceptions. Israel’s flag is displayed next to the Holocaust Memorial, and the flags of Vatican City, Italy, and Poland are close to the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul because of their strong Catholic affiliations.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the city received many requests to remove the Russian flag on the Parkway, and several times the flag was stolen. But the city replaced the flag and officials said they had no plans to officially remove it.

The city said that it is only replacing existing flags of the countries represented on the Parkway. Because of limited space along that boulevard, the city said it is unable to currently consider additional country flag requests.

“We look forward to returning brand-new flags to the Parkway soon and having them proudly represent the diverse communities of Philadelphia again,” the city said.