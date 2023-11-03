Suspect in Bensalem Halloween shooting that killed a 14-year-old found dead in Ohio, police say

A suspect in the Halloween night shooting death of a 14-year-old Bensalem middle schooler was found dead in Ohio, police said.

Bensalem Police said the man, 19-year-old Sean Hughes, of Morrisville in Bucks County, was found in Marysville, Ohio on Thursday.

Officers with the Marysville Police Department attempted to pull Hughes off the road in the same stolen vehicle police said was used in the Tuesday evening shooting, but Hughes fled on foot.

When officers found Hughes, he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bensalem Police.

Hughes was a suspect in the shooting death of Bensalem middle schooler Peter Romano. Two other teenagers were injured in the gunfire that erupted after a gathering of around 30 young people turned into a fight, police said.

Romano was a student at Cecelia Snyder Middle School. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Police said that Hughes was found driving the same 2014 Hyundai Elantra used during the Tuesday shooting near Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue.

Marysville is located around 30 miles northwest of Columbus. Bensalem Police said they had marked the vehicle as stolen from Bristol Township. Marysville officers had picked up that license plate reading.

Bensalem Police said they were continuing to search for additional suspects who may have aided the planning of the crime, as well as anyone who may have been in Hughes’ vehicle.

“We understand that people in our community are affected emotionally by this tragedy, and some to the extent that they may wish to take the law into their own hands,” the department said in a statement. “This must not happen. If anyone has a tip, a lead, or information regarding this incident, please report it to the Bensalem Township Police Department. We will continue to investigate this homicide so that we can hold all people responsible for it accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”